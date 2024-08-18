Public input sought for renaming Strand square to honour local Muslim community

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Local government has initiated a public-participation process regarding a proposed renaming of the Ben Friedman Plein in Strand. The suggested new name, Strand Muslim Community Square, aims to recognize and honour the rich heritage of the Muslim community in the area.

The comment period for the proposal is now open and will run until Saturday, 31 August and residents are encouraged to share their views and opinions on the potential name change.

The proposal follows an application submitted earlier this year by Firgrove historian Ebrahim Rhoda, Feisal Daniels, and Professor Doria Daniels on behalf of the Muslim community.

Speaking on VOC’s Sunday Live show Rhoda said the change is intended to acknowledge the historical presence and contributions of the Muslim community in Strand, which, despite their significant legacy, has not been commemorated with plaques or signs.

“In 2020, we celebrated our 200th anniversary with a market day on the square. Despite our longstanding presence in the town’s CBD, there is no recognition of our historical legacy,” Rhoda stated. “We then approached Barry Friedman who is grandson of the late Ben Friedman after whom the square is currently named, and he was quite favour of our proposal because of his longstanding relationship with the Muslim community and after consulting with the rest of the family they confirmed their willingness to endorse the proposal.”

The square, anchored by three community mosques—Nurul Anwar, Market Street, and Nurul Islam—serves as a reminder of the once vibrant Muslim community that was displaced following the enactment of the Group Areas Act in the 1950s.

Residents have until 31 August 2024 to submit their feedback on the proposed renaming via the City’s website.

Photo: Supplied [Market Street Mosque]