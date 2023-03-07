Public loses faith in Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show, Political Analyst Amanda Gouws expresses her lack of faith in the cabinet reshuffle, and is rather adamant that the reshuffle is indicative of the fact that the ANC fails to grasp the needs of citizens.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show, Political Analyst Amanda Gouws expresses her lack of faith in the cabinet reshuffle, and is rather adamant that the reshuffle is indicative of the fact that the ANC fails to grasp the needs of citizens.

“What we will see in terms of the reshuffle is a compromise, and I don’t think we are going to see any shuffling that’s going to make a difference.”

“What we will see in terms of the reshuffle is a compromise, and I don’t think we are going to see any shuffling that’s going to make a difference.”

Furthermore, she went on to emphasize the limited time ministers have to tackle the various problems the country is currently experiencing.

Furthermore, she went on to emphasize the limited time ministers have to tackle the various problems the country is currently experiencing.

“We are one year away from an election, and ministers can do very little in a year, and if they go on a campaign trail for six months, they have more a less six months to make a change in terms of the enormity of the problem. I don’t think it’s going to make much of a difference,” Ghouws reiterates.

“We are one year away from an election, and ministers can do very little in a year, and if they go on a campaign trail for six months, they have more a less six months to make a change in terms of the enormity of the problem. I don’t think it’s going to make much of a difference,” Ghouws reiterates.

Furthermore, three ministers were fired and two new ministries are among the reforms that President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined for his executive. On Monday, March 6, the president announced that Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will be named as the nation’s next Minister of Electricity.

Additionally, he also said that Maropene Ramokgopa will be named as the presidency’s new Minister of Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation. The president acknowledged that adding a second new minister increases the number of executives in his cabinet, but added that the number of ministries will be decreased.