Public Order Police members arrest five suspects outside Wynberg Magistrate’s Court

Share this article

Five suspects were arrested and detained at Wynberg SAPS on Wednesday, 05 October, after police found an imitation firearm and dangerous weapons in their possession, outside the court at Wynberg. Once the suspects are charged, they will appear in Wynberg Magistrates Court.

In a separate incident, members of the Ocean View Crime Prevention Unit were doing foot patrols on Tuesday, 04 September 2022. At around 20:38, they heard gunshots near the Larkspur court and spotted unknown males running towards a block of flats. They ran after them; the suspects entered a house and the members followed suit. They searched the house and found a 9mm pistol with 16 rounds of ammunition and a consignment of drugs. Five males were arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and possession of drugs.

The suspects appeared in Simon’s Town Magistrate’s court, yesterday.

Photo SAPS