Public outcry intensifies as Organisations rally against BELA Bill

By Ragheema Mclean

As the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill moves closer to being signed into law, various organizations that are opposing the bill are set to embark on a march in Cape Town on Friday, March 1, 2024, at 10am in protest of the bill.

The Bela Bill has sparked intense debate in South Africa, with critics arguing it may infringe on parents’ rights to decide what’s best for their children.

One of the contentious aspects of the BELA Bill is the inclusion of provisions that could result in extended jail time for non-compliance, effectively criminalizing parents and caregivers who prevent their children from attending school.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Wednesday, Women’s Voice Revival Movement member Gloria Veale said the bill proposes to eliminate parental authority and guidance over growing children’s minds and bodies.

“The one thing that we’re really concerned about is the weakening power parents have over their children. There is absolutely no way we can allow parents power to weaken over a bill.” “Children need to be children. This bill proposes to take that very right away from our kids.” “The bill proposes that children as young as 12 can have abortions without the authority of their parents. It’s such a violation of the rights of parents and our kid’s innocence.”

The movement has called on parents to assert their authority by rejecting the BELA Bill and urged the president to reconsider its provisions before signing it into law.

Veale emphasized the need for more education about the bill’s implications, noting that many people are unaware of its full impact. She added,We need to have a drive to educate parents on how morally destructive this bill can be.”

The march, scheduled to start at Hanover Street, calls on participants to wear white as a symbol of children’s innocence.

She said that protesters plan to deliver a memorandum of demands to Premier Alan Winde’s office, urging officials to reconsider the bill’s implications for children and parents.

“Then we will be going to the president; we know that it is now in his hands to sign off on this bill, hoping to persuade the president to fix this and undo the processes in this ungodly bill, she added. “We are calling on the president and the premier to start recognizing that our children need to be children; they need to be left alone, and parents need to be given more authority.”

Meanwhile, supporters of the bill argue that aligning education laws with recent developments is essential to ensuring that all children have access to quality education.

They point out that the bill also includes sensible measures, such as outlawing corporal punishment and initiation practices in schools.

LINK TO PROPOSED BELA BILL: https://static.pmg.org.za/B2B-2022-basic-education-2023-ag_B2B-2022-basic-education-2023-ag.pdf

VOC NEWS

Photo: Pexels