From the news desk

Public Protector takes Stakeholder Roadshow to the Western Cape

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her Deputy, Kholeka Gcaleka, are expected to meet with Western Cape government officials in Cape Town on Monday. This is part of their nationwide Public Protector Stakeholder Roadshow.

Officials will meet with Premier Alan Winde and leaders to discuss service delivery issues. These include drain blockages as a result of aging infrastructure and the rising population density as raised with the office the Public Protector.

Mkhwebane and Gcaleka will also conduct an inspection in Langa and Khayelitsha. The Public Protector’s Spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe says the aim of the roadshow is to strengthen communication between Mkhwebane’s office, municipalities and communities to promote good governance in state affairs.

Source: SABCNews


