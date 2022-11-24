Public sector workers throw cans at Thulas Nxesi, demanding 10% increase

Share this article

Acting public service and administration minister Thulas Nxesi received a hostile reception when he tried to address protesting public sector workers.

This week, public sector workers marched to the National Treasury’s offices in Pretoria over a wage dispute with the government, where they handed over a memorandum of demands to the minister.

The workers are demanding a 10% salary increase.

In videos shared on social media, Nxesi can be seen standing on a temporary stage trying to address protesters who are booing and hurling insults at him.

Some protesters can be heard swearing at Nxesi, telling him to voetsek. Protesters also threw what appeared to be cans at the minister, but he managed to avoid getting hit.

Unions falling under the Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu), Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa) and SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) denied they rejected Nxesi’s final wage offer of 7.5%.

According to Nxesi, the government offered 7.5%, composed of a non-pensionable cash allowance of R1,000 after tax, which amounts to 4.5%, and a 3% pensionable increase across the board.

However, the unions said a 7.5% offer was never presented at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) and accused the government trying to “pull the wool over the eyes of public servants” by distorting the offer.

“For the last two years, workers have not received any increase but have been given an untaxed R1,000 stipend across the board. This stipend did not affect the baseline variations and was also non-pensionable.

“This stipend was extended at the beginning of this financial year while negotiations were ongoing. The only offer presented by the government was a 3% baseline salary increase across the board,” said the unions.

The unions claimed the government “sneakily” decided to combine the R1,000 stipend, and a 3% baseline increase in its calculations and rounded it up to a fictitious 7.5% increase.

“This means that the government is making an extraordinary claim that this R1000 stipend amounts to 4.5% and combined with their 3% offer, this amounts to 7.5%,” it said.

“What government is saying is that labour must come back to negotiate for 2023/2024 and from where they are, it is evident they are going to present the same pathetic 3% and use the Public Service Act to again unilaterally implement it.

“This government has no respect for collective bargaining process and the PSCBC as a platform for social dialogue. How do we heed the call knowing very well what they intend to do? They are on record saying they have closed the 2022/2023 chapter, yet the minister lies and says they want to resolve the dispute.”

