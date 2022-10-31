Public sector workers to picket countrywide after collapse of wage talks

Share this article

Workers in the public sector are expected to take part in pickets countrywide after wage talks collapsed. The pickets come amid growing threats of a strike action against government’s 3% wage offer.

Last week, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement unilaterally accommodated a 3% increase in public wages.

Several unions including Cosatu’s public sector unions and the PSA have criticised the move. The unions are demanding up to 10% wage increase across the board, while government has stuck to its guns on its 3% offer.

Nationwide picket

The nationwide picket will see several public sector unions joining hands in sending a strong message to government about a possible strike action that could affect essential services.

The demonstrations coincide with the conciliation hearing at the Public Sector Coordinating Bargaining Council on the dispute that have been declared.

The unions have urged members to join the pickets planned for about 3 hours. It’s not clear about if the pickets will have any impact on government services today.

