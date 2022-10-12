Public servants preparing for strike after rejecting government’s offer

The Public Servants Association (PSA) says it is preparing for a strike in the public service after the majority of its members rejected the government’s salary increase offer.

The PSA, which represents more than 235,000 public servants, declared a dispute when the government made an offer of a 2% salary increase. The government later improved the offer to a 3% pensionable salary adjustment, and the continued payment of the non-pensionable cash gratuity of R1,000 until March 31 next year.

“The PSA requested a mandate from its members to accept or reject the offer, resulting in a rejection of the offer by the majority of members who provided a mandate,” the PSA said.

The union said the law stipulates that unless there was a collective agreement binding on the trade union that regulates picketing, the commissioner conciliating the dispute must attempt to secure an agreement between parties to the dispute on rules that should apply to any picket in relation to that strike.

“It is therefore important for the PSA to comply with the Labour Relations Act and have picketing rules in place before filing a notice of a strike. The PSA attended a meeting today where constructive engagement took place on the proposed draft picketing rules.”

The union said parties will convene next Monday to conclude on the rules, failing which the commissioner will issue picketing rules. The PSA will thereafter issue a notice to strike and commence with lunchtime pickets in support of a strike.