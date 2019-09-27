Public servants to march against gender-based violence

Share this article

















Scores of public servants will on Friday take part in a march to recommit themselves to a pledge and stand firm against gender-based violence in the country.

They will converge on Church Square before marching to the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The action seeks to reinforce calls for all sectors of society to work together to stop the violence and the killing of women and children, as well as ending sexual harassment in the work place.

The latest crime statistics show that over 50 000 cases of sexual assault have been reported countrywide from April last year to the end of March this year.

This amounts to 144 sexual offences committed every day.

In response to the scourge, President Ramaphosa has called for an extraordinary and immediate response to Gender- based violence and femicide by all members of the society.

The action by civil servants aims to ensure enhancement of the implementation of the outcomes of the 2018 Presidential Summit of Gender-Based Violence.

(SOURCE: SABC NEWS)

Share this article

















Comments

comments