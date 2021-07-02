Public tip off leads to arrest of suspected murder, rapist in Knysna

Share this article

















A 47-year old suspect is scheduled to appear in the Knysna Magistrate’s court on Friday on charges of attempted murder and attempted rape.

Police spokesperson Chris Spies says he allegedly lured a 69 year old woman with a business transaction near the Knysna Waterfront last month.

Upon arrival, the man got into her vehicle. He poured petrol on the victim’s body and attempted to rob her. She managed to escape the ordeal and went to seek assistance.

The suspect fled on foot.

Spies says the man was arrested in Rustenburg in the North West earlier this week, after a tip-off was received from a member of the public.

Source: SABC