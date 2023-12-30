Public urged to be mindful of animals when discharging fireworks

Share this article

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) has warned against the discharging of fireworks around animals as they have a heightened sense of hearing.

The call comes ahead of the New Year’s celebrations, as many people will be lighting up fireworks to usher in the New Year.

The NSPCA’s Jacques Peacock has urged pet owners to keep their animals in a safe space and free from any risk of injury or suffering.

“Ensure that your pets have a method of identification, like an ID tag in color or a microchip, to ensure that you are able to locate them when they go astray. There is nothing festive about fireworks; we encourage everyone to choose compassion over chaos. For injured, astray, or compromised animals, contact your local NSPCA with the contacts available on our website at www.nspca.co.za.”

Source: SABC News