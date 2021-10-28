Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Public urged to come forward with info on baby boy found in Bellville

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Police are appealing for information following the discovery of a baby boy in Bellville at the start of the month.
The child- who is in good health- was first discovered wrapped in a white and grey baby blanket and green jacket in Karoo Street, Oakdale on 2 October 2021.
The local Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is asking the public to help locate the child’s family or determine his identity. A case of child abandonment has been registered.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Wakefield on 073 511 5824 / 082 522 1095 or 021 590 1001 /1019.
 
SAPS

Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.