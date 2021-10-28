Public urged to come forward with info on baby boy found in Bellville

Police are appealing for information following the discovery of a baby boy in Bellville at the start of the month.

The child- who is in good health- was first discovered wrapped in a white and grey baby blanket and green jacket in Karoo Street, Oakdale on 2 October 2021.

The local Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is asking the public to help locate the child’s family or determine his identity. A case of child abandonment has been registered.