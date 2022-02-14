Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Public Works Dept appoints independent team to assess Parliament fire damage

News
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has appointed an independent specialist engineering team to assess the damage caused by a fire to the Parliamentary buildings last month.

Zandile Mafe stands accused of allegedly setting fire to Parliament.

Minister Patricia de Lille says the team will conduct further detailed assessments and testing of material strengths, following a preliminary visual review which found severe structural damage to the new National Assembly building.

She says she is eager to see the team provide detailed assessments of the damage, rehabilitation, and restoration costs.

VOC


