Pupils find body of missing Paarl girl, 4, in bushes next to school rugby field

A four-year-old girl who went missing in Paarl in the Western Cape on Sunday was found dead on Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said the girl was reported missing at the Paarl East police station at 4pm on Sunday.

“A search party was arranged and on Monday afternoon scholars at a primary school found her body in the bushes next to the school’s rugby field. The deceased was found with injuries to her body. A murder investigation has been opened,” Van Wyk said.

Apart from the death of the four-year-old girl, a 36-year-old woman was burnt alive by her ex-boyfriend in Thembisa, northeast of Johannesburg. Her son is fighting for his life in ICU, the organisation said.