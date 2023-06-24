Putin says Wagner rebellion a ‘betrayal’

Share this article

Russian President Vladimir Putin says an “armed mutiny” by the Wagner Group is treason, adding that “decisive action” will be taken against them.

The authorities in Moscow and the surrounding area say they have declared a “counterterrorism” state of emergency after Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed his forces were in control of military sites in Rostov.

Russia’s FSB security service has opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for the armed mutiny, state-owned TASS news agency said.

Earlier, Prigozhin accused Russia’s top military leadership of ordering a rocket attack on Wagner’s field camps in Ukraine, where “huge numbers” of his fighters had been killed.

Source: Al Jazeera

