Qatar condemns Israeli violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque

The government of Qatar has condemned Israel’s violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque after illegal settlers entered the sanctuary protected by Israeli soldiers.

“The Israeli assault on Palestinian worshippers who were prevented from carrying out their religious obligations during the holy month of Ramadan represented a dangerous escalation of Israeli aggression against Palestinians in Al-Quds [occupied Jerusalem] and all other occupied Palestinian land,” cabinet members told the media. “Such aggression by Israel is an intentional provocation of millions of Muslims, and clearly undermines international laws, conventions and resolutions.”

The cabinet stressed that Israel’s “murder, oppression, terrorism, Judaisation and expansion of its settlements require urgent Arab and Muslim action, as well as an international intervention to force Israel to end its aggression.” All of Israel’s settlements across the occupied Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem, are illegal under international law.

In conclusion, the Qatari cabinet reiterated its support for the Palestinian people in these “difficult” times. “Qatar’s position remains fully in support of the Palestinian cause and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

Source: Middle East Monitor


