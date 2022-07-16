Qatar emir congratulates Erdogan on Democracy and National Unity Day

Share this article

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani on Friday congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of his country’s Democracy and National Unity Day.

“The Emir of Qatar sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Turkiye, Erdogan, on the occasion of the National Day of Democracy and National Unity,” Qatar News Agency reported.

Deputy Emir Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Thani also sent similar congratulations to the president of Turkiye on the same occasion.

Turkiye marks 15 July as Democracy and National Unity Day with events nationwide to commemorate those who sacrificed their lives beating the US-backed putschists in 2016 and to remember the nation’s bravery.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Turkiye also accuses US-backed FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Source: Middle East Monitor