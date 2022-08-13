Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Qatar to rebuild Gaza homes destroyed by Israel offensive

Qatar has accepted Hamas’s request to rebuild Palestinian homes destroyed by the Israeli occupation during the latest three-day offensive on the besieged Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Hamas disclosed that Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad Bin Abdul-Rahman told Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh that Qatar accepted his request to rebuild the destroyed homes.

The Qatari prime minister told Haniyeh that his country would carry out the reconstruction via the Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

Last week, Israel carried out a three-day offensive on Gaza that resulted in the complete or partial destruction of 89 homes.

The Israeli aggression affected 1,675 other homes, but these only require light repair.

During the Israeli offensive, 49 Palestinians, including 17 children and four women, were killed, and 360 others wounded.

Source: Middle East Monitor


