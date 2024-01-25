Qatar: World witnessing one of the bloodiest conflicts

Share this article

More than 100 days since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, the world is witnessing one of its bloodiest conflicts, the Director of the Policy Planning Department of the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Khalid Bin Fahd Al Khater, said yesterday.

Al Khater made the remarks during Qatar’s chairing of the first meeting of the Regional Security Dialogue between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union (EU) held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, according to the official Qatari news agency QNA.

During the meeting, Al Khater said the world is witnessing one of the bloodiest conflicts, which has implications for regional security in the Gulf and the Middle East, and even at the international level.

He emphasised that the GCC and the EU represent two powerful blocs that can have a decisive influence on current events.

He stressed the need for a peaceful settlement of the Palestine issue, based on international law and UN resolutions. The solution should end the Israeli occupation and establish two states – Israel and Palestine.

Israel has killed more than 26,000 Palestinians since it began its genocidal bombing campaign on Gaza on 7 October. A further almost 64,000 have been injured while 10,000 or more Palestinians are thought to be trapped underneath the rubble with no means of rescue.

Source: Middle East Monitor