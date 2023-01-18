Quality Education Council, Umalusi, clarifies its role in education

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Quality Education Council, Umalusi, has requested an extension from the Department of Education to release the 2022 matric results.

While the potential extension may have heightened anxieties among learners, Umalusi has confirmed that the results will be released on 19 January.

Meanwhile, Umalusi Spokesperson, Biki Lepota, explains the role of the quality assurance body beyond learners’ results.

“Umalusi is a Quality Council established in terms of the General and Further Education and Training Quality Assurance Act of 2001. We perform quality assurance work concerning results and qualifications registered on our sub-framework. Additionally, we perform quality assurance on the curriculum and examinations, which are linked to all those qualifications.”

Lepota went on to add that once the question papers are set by the assessment bodies, Umalusi will moderate them externally to ensure that the standard is correct.

“While the marking is in session, Umalusi sends out monitors to the marking sessions to ensure that everything goes according to policy. Thereafter, the results are submitted to Umalusi for standardization purposes. Here, we assess how learners performed in 2022 in every subject, as opposed to how learners performed over the past five years,” explains Lepota.

In terms of the matric results for 2023, Lepota refers to the media briefing where the Council’s Chairperson delivered a statement, confirming that overall examinations were conducted in line with policy.

“Although there were isolated incidents of irregularities, they are not of such as nature that Umalusi can make a decision that will stop the release of results. Generally, Umalusi is happy and satisfied with the assessment bodies.”

Lepota further elaborated that the results of learners who are suspected of cheating will be blocked, following the finalization of further investigation by the department. Thereafter, those investigations will be verified by Umalusi.

“The investigation entails learners being invited to be interviewed by the relevant authorities, including the parents, teachers, and principals of the schools, which are implicated in the irregularities,” reiterates Lepota.

