Quality of matric certificate remains a concern: Activist

Education activist, Hendrick Makaneta says although the high matric pass rate is commendable, the quality of our matric certificate remains a cause for concern.

He says the 30% pass mark in other subjects produces quantity and not qualify qualifications.

“Today, we have got many learners who will go out with a matric certificate but most of them have nothing to offer to the country as such. That is why you will find that they will join the long queue of unemployment, I am talking about those who pass with 30% they are just going to be part of the statistics. Its only a few of them that will continue to be creative.”

Source: SABC News


