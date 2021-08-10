R1.4 million worth of drugs seized in Western Cape

According to News24, police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said that “Provincial Organised Crime Detectives (narcotics section) and members attached to the Rural Flying Squad deployed to eradicate drug trafficking along entry points into the Western Cape dealt a massive blow to the illicit drug trade in the province when (two consignments) of drugs with an estimated street value of R1.4 million were confiscated on the N1 at Laingsburg during operations,”

In the first incident, police reportedly responded to a lead regarding a minibus taxi that was set to transport drugs for a suspected delivery in Cape Town. Police found “seven bags of dagga… stashed inside the vehicle.”

In the second incident, Laingsburg police “stopped [a delivery truck]” after receiving information regarding the transportation of drugs and discovered “39 bags of dagga,” Spies maintains.

All four people between ages 33 to 39 were arrested on charges of dealing in drugs, News24 adds.

Meanwhile, less than a month ago, it was reported that the police are waging a daily battle against more than 1 500 ‘known’ drug houses in the province.

In a briefing to the provincial legislature’s community safety standing committee, the SAPS’ provincial management stated that known drug houses across the province stood at 1 577, as at the end of June, IOL reports.

Source: Cape Town ETC