R1 million bounty offered to find City official killers

The City of Cape Town has now increased its reward to a whopping R1 million from R100 000 for information leading to the conviction of the killers of a City official, who was fatally wounded in a shooting incident at a housing site in Delft last month.

“We urge those with information to come forward so that we can see justice done for the family of Ms Wendy Kloppers. We also continue to call on SAPS to do whatever it takes to hunt down and find the perpetrators responsible for this violence. We have a clear message for the public, the Delft community, and the future beneficiaries of this housing project: help us find these thugs and help us protect this housing project so that it is not derailed,” explained Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis in a statement.

The motive for the shooting is yet to be uncovered but is cited to be a part of the ongoing extortion trend surrounding housing projects in the country. According to COCT, the investigation will be handled by SAPS alongside the City’s SSIU.

“This is a R500 million housing project for 3 300 beneficiaries, some of the most vulnerable in the metro including from Blikkiesdorp. The city will continue to pursue our six-point plan to help reduce the incidents of violence, criminality, and extortion at our housing projects, which is threatening some R1 billion in projects,” added Human Settlements Mayco member Malusi Booi.

