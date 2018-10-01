R100k reward still on offer for info leading to arson arrests

Community Safety MEC Dan Plato has repeated his call for information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for the attacks on trains in Cape Town last week.

Arson attacks damaged six coaches in three separate incidents, his office said.

The department of community safety has put up a R100 000 reward for information.

“Last week’s train arson attacks across Cape Town damaged six coaches in three different incidents,” Plato said.

“This leaves Metrorail with only 47 coaches to service the entire Cape Town rail network. The network requires close to double – 88 coaches – to function optimally.

“This seemingly deliberate and coordinated attack on the backbone of transportation in the City cannot be left to continue.

“I remind the law-abiding citizens of the province that the Department of Community Safety’s R100 000 reward still stands for anyone with information which could see the positive arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

”The SAPS in the province continue to investigate these incidents, but in the last 10 years have only been able to secure two arrests and zero convictions relating to arson attacks on trains in the City of Cape Town.

“While the police need to establish if these attacks are connected, who is behind these different incidents and why; we all have to assist in whichever way we can,” he said.

Plato said safety was “everyone’s responsibility”.

“We all need to help the police if we are to arrest and convict those responsible for sabotaging our critical transport infrastructure in the city,” he said.

“I hope that the R100 000 available will encourage those who know who is responsible to come forward. Those responsible have to face the full might of the law.”

