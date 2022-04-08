Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
R100m in the pipeline to replace water network this financial year

The Water and Sanitation Department in Cape Town has set aside just over R100 million rand to replace ageing water pipeline infrastructure. The annual pipe replacement programme aims to maintain the water network infrastructure through upgrades and replacement of the existing water reticulation infrastructure. The city’s Zahid Badroodien says almost 50 % of ageing infrastructure has already been replaced

The areas that have been prioritised for this programme during this financial year are Hout Bay, Fish Hoek, Diep River, Muizenberg, Constantia, Elfindale, Tokai, Belhar, Somerset West, Blackheath, Gordons Bay, Khayelitsha, Kraaifontein, Bellville, Durbanville, Welgemoed, Table View, Flamingo Vlei, Atlantis, Duynefontein, Montague Gardens, Vredehoek, Bridgetown, Schaapkraal, Panorama, Rosebank, Conradie Park, Harfield Village and Observatory.

Photo Pixabay

 


