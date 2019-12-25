Voice of the Cape

From the news desk

R4 rifles stolen from SANDF military base

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Criminals have stolen at least nineteen R4 rifles from the Lyttleton military base in Pretoria.

Several suspects have been taken in for questioning.

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) spokesperson, Siphiwe Dlamini says the culprits know the ins and outs of the base.

“It shouldn’t be possible. It is a matter of who is involved in this thing. The area where the R4 rifles were stolen from was highly secured.”

READ: SANDF used to fight Cape Town’s gangs. Why it’s a bad idea

Dlamini says the thieves would have to be knowledgable of the geography of the area.

He says the investigation will begin with those who were on duty at the time.

Watch the full interview with SANDF spokesperson, Siphiwe Dlamini above.

(SOURCE: eNCA)

Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.