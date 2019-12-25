R4 rifles stolen from SANDF military base

Criminals have stolen at least nineteen R4 rifles from the Lyttleton military base in Pretoria.

Several suspects have been taken in for questioning.

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) spokesperson, Siphiwe Dlamini says the culprits know the ins and outs of the base.

“It shouldn’t be possible. It is a matter of who is involved in this thing. The area where the R4 rifles were stolen from was highly secured.”

Dlamini says the thieves would have to be knowledgable of the geography of the area.

He says the investigation will begin with those who were on duty at the time.

Watch the full interview with SANDF spokesperson, Siphiwe Dlamini above.