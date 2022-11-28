Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
R5k reward around torching of three pitbulls in Gatesville

A R5 000 reward is on offer for information around the torching of three pitbulls in Gatesville last week. Reports indicate that community members had beaten and set the dogs alight after they attacked and injured a young girl on an open field. Amid ongoing debate around pitbull ownership in the country, the Cape of Goodhope SPCA clarified that the reward is not a matter of bias but rather seeks to bring to book animal abusers.
The City of Cape Town meanwhile says its working with the SPCA and the Cape Animal Welfare Forum to ensure the safety of both animals and people. Since July last year, the City noted the impounding of more than 800 dogs, investigation into 150 attack dockets and 200 dog fighting complaints.
VOC
Photo: MacWheeler

