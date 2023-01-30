R88m in emergency funding for generators to keep water services running in Western Cape

Share this article

Western Cape finance and economic opportunities MEC Mireille Wenger has authorised the release of R88.8m in emergency funding to procure backup generators to keep water treatment and supply services running during load-shedding.

The decision, taken in terms of the Public Finance Management Act, follows a provincial government meeting last week where emergency funding was discussed to mitigate the effects of rolling blackouts.

“This move represents the urgency that is desperately needed to address the knock-on effects of relentless power cuts on essential basic services. We cannot allow our citizens to suffer any further,” said premier Alan Winde.

“We must act to urgently stabilise municipal services, such as water supply, wastewater treatment and sewerage infrastructure for our citizens. Our government is working very hard on a number of medium to longer-term strategies to respond to this crisis, but we recognise our responsibility to intervene now where we can. This emergency release of funding for critical infrastructure is just one such example.”

“This funding will also help mitigate against the real risk of spillage of raw sewage into watercourses and interruptions of potable water supply, both of which have potential adverse health implications for citizens. We face an emergency that requires an urgent response and emergency funding to protect our residents,” said Wenger in a joint statement with Winde and local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell on Monday.

Electricity is used for pumping, treatment of raw water, distribution of potable water, collection and treatment of wastewater and water discharge. The funding will enable 24 local municipalities and five district municipalities to keep providing basic services during load-shedding.

Municipalities will use their own budgets to fund the operational costs of the generators.

“I do recognise that local governments in the province have been doing their utmost to deal with load-shedding, which is reflected in the R203.7m municipalities across the province have already spent this financial year from their own budgets to procure backup generators, diesel and other ancillaries to deal with load-shedding,” said Bredell.

Source: TimesLIVE