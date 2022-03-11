Rabies confirmed in Strand

Share this article

On 7 March 2022, Western Cape Veterinary Services received laboratory results confirming rabies in a dog in Strand outside Cape Town.

Rabies is a viral disease that can affect animals and people. It is transmitted by saliva or other body fluids. For example, a dog or person can be infected by being bitten, scratched or licked by a rabid animal.

Once rabies has been established, there is no effective treatment. However, rabies is very easy to prevent by vaccinating dogs and cats.

Western Cape Department of Agriculture’s Veterinary officials will be offering free rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs in the Strand area from 11h00 to 16h30 on the following dates.

15 March 2022 Victoria Park 1

16 March 2022 Behind Kwik Spar Strand

17 March 2022 Open space on the corner of Lichtenstein and De Vos Streets

Pet owners in the Strand and other areas of Cape Town are also encouraged to take their pets to their private veterinarian or animal welfare organisation to make sure their rabies vaccinations are up to date. Ensuring vaccination of pets will prevent a large-scale outbreak of rabies and save human lives.

If you suspect you have had contact with a rabid animal, get preventative treatment as soon as possible. First, wash any bite or scratch wound thoroughly with soap and water, and then go immediately to your doctor or clinic to get rabies vaccinations and immunoglobulin. The sooner you receive treatment, the better you will be protected against rabies.

Photo Pixabay