Race for Palestine: local bikers ride 1000km to feed 1000 homes

By Ragheema Mclean

Amidst the ongoing aggression and looming famine in Gaza, local biker club Race Info has embarked on a mission to ride 1000km in one day to support the Palestinian cause.

The event, titled “1000 km to feed 1000 Palestinian homes,” is scheduled for April 27, 2024.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Race Info Coordinator Zahir Gallo shared the inspiration behind the initiative, citing a harrowing article titled ‘Hungry Gazans eat animal food, while animals nibble human bodies lying on streets’ highlighting the dire situation in Gaza.

Gallo emphasized the need for action, stating, “This is not something we can just view on social media or read in the papers and act as if it’s entertainment, but it is something that needs us to read and do something to support the people of Palestine.”

“We selected Freedom Day because it carries significant meaning. The late former President, Nelson Mandela, once stated, ‘We will not be free until the people of Palestine are free.’ This year, on Freedom Day (April 27, 2024), let us reaffirm this statement.”

Gallo said the ride will commence from Lansdowne (Shukrul Mubeen Masjid), passing through George, Oudtshoorn, Cape Town, Chapmans Peak, Simon’s Town, and back to Lansdowne.

“Some of the guys live in the Northern Suburbs and we will meet them at the Engen 1 stop before we hit the road.”

Participants will gather at 5:30am to perform Fajr salaah (morning prayers) before setting off at 6 am, aiming to return before sunset.

The club aims to raise awareness and funds for the cause and have partner with humanitarian aid organization Gift of the Givers who have come on board as a beneficiary.

“We are inviting the public to sponsor a 1km stretch of the ride. The target is set at R100,000, with the hope that 1000 people will donate 1km each to reach the goal.” “Payments can be made straight into the Gift of the Givers account which can be accessed via our social media or on the Gift of the Givers website.”

Individuals making donations are to use the reference “Biker1000” when making payment.

Gallo encourages the community to join them, even in a car, and to donate whatever they can to make a difference in the lives of Palestinians.

Those interested in participating or contributing can contact RACEINFO_CPT via email at raceinfo299@gmail.com, visit their Facebook page @RACEINFO_CPT, or contact Zaahir Gallo at 079 881 4715.

