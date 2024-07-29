Racism accusations taint Cape Town’s Pinelands High School

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Social media users have shared a video purportedly showing black African students at Pinelands High School being held captive in a cage by their fellow students of colour.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has called the video, which shows the students being sold as slaves at auction, extremely upsetting and sad. WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said an investigation into the mater is being conducted.

“We are aware of the deeply disturbing and hurtful video that is circulating. The actions of the learners do not reflect the values and ethos of the WCED, nor the school. The school had already initiated an investigation based on allegations of racist bullying. The SGB has convened a meeting, and several learners have since been suspended,” she added.

Hammond further said counselling was being offered to learners at the school.

Pinelands High School said this incident serves as a sad reminder of the crucial importance of the ongoing conversations about race, privilege, bullying, social media pranks, and the impact of words and actions in both the actual and digital worlds.

“These conversations are not merely academic; they are essential to the fabric of who we are as a community. The actions of a few should not tarnish the hard work and values that define our school. Instead, let this be a call to action, reinforcing that our work in sustaining a safe, inclusive and respectful environment is never complete. This remains a challenge in schools, our communities, society and country.”

South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) in the Western Cape said it is completely unacceptable that racism persists even after 30 years of democratic dispensation and during Mandela Month.

SADTU’s National Spokesperson, Nomusa Cembi said such regressive behaviour undermines the collective aspirations of South Africans to build a non-racial, non-sexist, and inclusive society, as envisioned in our Constitution.

“Racism is a common place in “some” schools in the Western Cape and there is no commitment to root out this demon and relic of our painful past. We call on the WCED to implement diversity programs at Pinelands high school. Additionally, we ask all stakeholders to remain calm and allow the WCED to thoroughly investigate this serious issue. We further call on the Human Rights Commission to institute a wider investigation into racism at both schools,” she added.