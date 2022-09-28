Racist would-be terrorist sentenced to two life terms in jail

A right-wing leader has been sentenced to two life terms and 21 years in prison by the Mpumalanga High Court for plotting to carry out terror attacks.

Harry Johannes Knoesen, 63, carried out his plans as a leader of the National Christian Resistance Movement, also known as the “Crusaders”.

He was convicted for preparing and planning to carry out terrorist attacks, incitement to carry out a terrorist attack in SA, soliciting support/recruitment of persons to carry out terrorist attacks in SA, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

“To further this end, he planned to attack government institutions, and more specifically police and military institutions. He also identified townships and informal settlements occupied by African persons as targets for attack.