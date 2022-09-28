Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Racist would-be terrorist sentenced to two life terms in jail

LOCAL

A right-wing leader has been sentenced to two life terms and 21 years in prison by the Mpumalanga High Court for plotting to carry out terror attacks.

Harry Johannes Knoesen, 63, carried out his plans as a leader of the National Christian Resistance Movement, also known as the “Crusaders”.

He was convicted for preparing and planning to carry out terrorist attacks, incitement to carry out a terrorist attack in SA, soliciting support/recruitment of persons to carry out terrorist attacks in SA, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

“He sought to justify his beliefs on religious grounds, claiming God had ordained he should reclaim SA for white people. These highly racial views were his motivation to decide to overthrow the government, and indiscriminately kill African people,” said Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

“To further this end, he planned to attack government institutions, and more specifically police and military institutions. He also identified townships and informal settlements occupied by African persons as targets for attack.

“He explored the possibility of using a biological weapon to infect and kill members of the African population. He also had discussions regarding arranging training in urban warfare.
“The police become aware of his activities and on November 28 2019 he was arrested.

“Documentation relevant to the planning of the attacks and information relating to the members of the organisation and their cellphones were also found.”

An application for leave to appeal against his sentence and conviction was dismissed.

Knoesen was charged together with the Abrams brothers, Errol and Eric, who pleaded guilty to the crimes and were sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment.

Source: TimesLIVE


