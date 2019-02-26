Radio journalist

If you want to build a career in radio journalism, then you could be part of the ever-growing VOC News team. We are looking for a self-motivating, driven news journalist. A journalism or media qualification is essential. An interest in local and international politics will put you in good stead for this position.
The ideal candidate should have:
-an interest in people, news, current affairs and a good general knowledge;
-excellent written and oral communication skills;
-confidence and an ‘on air’ presence;
-an understanding of appropriate technical equipment and relevant editing software;
-ability to work under pressure, both within teams and individually;
-outstanding analytical skills and ability to absorb, extract and present information in a clear and understandable way;
-ability to build rapport and to handle interactions with sensitivity, empathy and diplomacy, while maintaining impartiality;
-excellent interviewing and listening skills;
-an eye for a story, with an ability to generate original ideas and the confidence to pitch stories to the editor
Responsibilities:
– generating ideas for stories and features and following leads from news agencies, the police, the public, press conferences and other sources;
– pitching ideas to editor
– researching, verifying and collating evidence and information to support a story using relevant information sources such as the internet, archives, databases, etc.
– writing scripts for bulletins, headlines and reports;
– Gathering actuality sound and audio editing
– produce complete packages for broadcast;
– preparing and presenting material ‘on air’ for both pre-recorded and live pieces;
– Writing news, features and editorials for website
– Beat and field reporting
– Live on air broadcasting
Email: news@vocfm.co.za
Deadline: 15 March 2019