Rage but celebrate responsibly: MECs appeal on eve of matric rage parties

As thousands of pupils prepare to celebrate the end of their school careers at matric rage parties this weekend they have been urged to do so responsibly – especially around alcohol.

Two big matric rage festivals, regarded by many school leavers as a rite of passage that symbolises stepping into adulthood, kick off on Friday at Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape and Ballito in KwaZulu-Natal.

Revelers are also expected to attend house parties and informal celebrations after the lifting of pandemic restrictions that prevented large matric celebrations over the past two years.

“It is understandable that the class of 2022 would like to let their hair down and celebrate the end of a difficult few years at school but we urge them to do so responsibly and in moderation, especially in terms of alcohol consumption,” Western Cape education MEC David Maynier said on Thursday.

“We are pleased that large gatherings can now take place again as tourism is a major contributor to our provincial economy and coming together is an important part of growing up and acknowledging the next stage in our candidates’ lives. For the past two years the focus has been on the risk of Covid-19 super spreader events after large clusters of cases occurred during such events in 2020 and 2021.”

Maynier said 44,039 candidates still had to write Afrikaans paper 3 on Friday as well as a number of smaller exams next week.

The provincial education department urged matric rage festivalgoers to:

Familiarise themselves with safety measures at the event and local emergency phone numbers

Keep a close eye on their valuables and not leave beverages unattended

Immediately report anything suspicious to the SAPS or the event organisers

Avoid drinking and driving; and

Set up a buddy system for their own safely and keep in regular contact with their parents.

“We do not want to have our candidates’ end-of-year holidays spoiled by becoming targets of crime or being involved in a serious accident,” said Maynier.

“We appeal to parents to make sure that their children understand the risks associated with large social events and impress upon them the need to behave responsibly so that everyone can enjoy themselves in a safe and respectful manner.”

