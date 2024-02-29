‘Raging veld fire at Sardinia Bay still not contained’

Share this article

The raging veld fire at Sardinia Bay in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape has still not been contained. Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Spokesperson, Mthubanzi Mniki, says the strong wind is exacerbating the fire making it difficult to contain.

A number of roads have been temporarily closed including Victoria Road. A municipality building was caught by the fire and officials were evacuated.

Mniki says they are trying to push the fire away from the residential area.

“The fire is still not under control. Now the wind is not making it easy for us at all and our fire teams that are out. Almost all our vehicles are out trying to put the fire under control. It’s currently moving towards Sardinia Bay area and we are bit worried moving it towards that area because there are some residential areas that are on that side. But we are working hard to control and push it away that side.”

Motorists using Victoria Drive at Sardinia Bay in Gqeberha, have been advised to use alternative routes.

