railway safety unit launched in Cape Town

Provincial transport authorities along with national Transport Minister Blade Nzimande attended the launch of the railway safety unit at Cape Town station on Saturday.

The unit is currently made up of more than 80 officers who’ll be deployed on the various train lines in cape town.

More officers are expected to join in the coming weeks, bringing the total to 100 members.

Nzimande says the unit is important to enhance efforts to improve the train service in the Cape.

“Our rail passenger system must be safe, accessible and user friendly to all commuters and communities.”

