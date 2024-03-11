Ramadaan 1445: “It was difficult for Palestinians to reach the Mosque peacefully as soldiers invaded the homes of Palestinians”

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Amid the ongoing aggression in Gaza, Palestinians are graced with the blessed month of Ramadaan as they underwent their first Taraweeh (Ramadaan prayer) last night.

Speaking to VOC News, the President of the National Association of Human Rights Defenders on Al Khalil and Ibrahimi Mosque, Badee Dwaik, said the Taraweeh was rather “difficult” due to heavy Israeli Defense Force (IDF) soldier presence in Hebron, West Bank.

“It was difficult for Palestinians to reach the Mosque peacefully as soldiers invaded the homes of Palestinians at Suhoor (pre-fasting meal) time, smashing and breaking stuff inside people’s homes, scaring the children and women,” said Dwaik.

My children and wife are extremely scared, expressed Dwaik, as well as our neighbours as we are also being watched.

“The soldiers beat a friend of mine in the opposite tent, put the family against the wall aggressively, searched them, and assaulted them before releasing them.” “I hope the oncoming days can be better, and we are praying as Allah is on our side,” added Dwaik.

*Watch this space for more as VOC News will be delving deeper into Ramadaan conditions for Palestinians

Photo: X/@QudsNen