Ramadaan1445: Mental, emotional, and psychological shifts

As the blessed month of Ramadaan will be approaching soon, we have to make the necessary mental, emotional, and psychological shifts required for the month so we can reach our full potential during the Ramadaan.

VOC News has taken the time to delve into the holistic preparation for the month of Ramadaan and unpack the importance of aligning ourselves in the mental, emotional, physical, and psychological spheres.

Owner of Pride Fighting Academy and Health Coach & Functional Therapeutic Diet Specialist Jess Mouneimne, who also embraced Islam, advised on the importance of a solid suhoor with nutritional value.

“If you focusing on high-quality protein if you are not vegetarian or vegan, then getting your animal protein in which can be eggs, wheat, steak, sausage or chicken,” explained Mouneimne. “Your options are quite wide, but you want to stay away from your processed or refined carbohydrates, such as toast and muffins, which will only spike your blood sugar and create a dip as the day progresses. But if you focusing on high protein and some good fat sources, then include something such as avocado to ensure you get in your healthy fats,” detailed Mouneimne.

Fitness during Ramadaan

She further advised that fitness enthusiasts who wish to maintain their fitness routine throughout the Ramdaan must remain cognizant of their limitations and refrain from placing high expectations on themselves.

However, she added that those who do not have a training plan in place should not use the Ramadaan to execute a training plan as your body operates on low energy, and fitness would require a level of body conditioning.

“Staying active is still important, so going for walks outside, breathing fresh air, these habits can still be invigorating and help you to pass time in a way that gives you a sense of energy,” said Mouneimne. “yoga stretches and meditation are also effective, as this is still a level of activity and breathwork, which gives you energy and helps you to get rid of some energy,” detailed Mouneimne.

Physiological changes

Meanwhile, a dietician, Nazreen Mohamed, explained some of the physiological changes the body undergoes during the month of Ramadan.

“During the first week of Ramadaan, we need to adapt to our new sleep and eating schedules and exercise routine. Eight hours after the last meal when the body finishes absorbing nutrients, the body then goes into a fasting state.

The body would initially rely on the stored glucose in the liver and muscles to provide energy, explained Mohamed, but after that, the body relies on your fat stores.

“The initial phase of adaptation calls for headaches, tiredness, dizziness, indigestion, and even nausea. To avoid this, you need to have a well-balanced breakfast and iftar. A lot of the discomfort we experience stems from unhealthy habits like skipping suhoor, eating a lot of desserts and fried foods at iftar,” declared Mohamed.

Once you skip suhoor, detailed Mohamed, your fasting is extended, and your body will only rely on the previous night’s meal you had for iftar. Due to this, you will feel more dehydrated and exhausted.

“You do not have to deprive yourself of the nice snacks in the fast, and this is also traditional for us, but you have to consume in moderation. And getting enough fluids, preferably water, is extremely important in the Ramadaan,” stressed Mohamed.

The mental shift

Furthermore, a registered psychological counselor, Certified breathwork practitioner, and mindfulness facilitator, Shaamilah Safodien, expanded on some of the psychological and mental changes as well as the coping mechanisms different people use during this holy month.

“Some of the changes we may see is an increase in anxiety, a slight uptake in stress, and the overall mental adjustment that comes with detoxing,” explained Safodien.

Irritability and difficulty in emotional regulation for some individuals is another challenge, said Safodien, and this stems from coping strategies we have used before Ramadaan.

“These strategies would help us soothe or regulate, but during the Ramadaan, we cannot turn to these coping mechanisms as we are detoxing,” added Safodien.

She further elaborated on the positive effects of fasting, which, according to Safodien, will start showing up within the second week as the body adjusts to the detox.

“We become more settled into our routine, our sleep cycles, and our fasting and spiritual practices may center us and sustain us so we can regulate throughout the day as we start to cultivate spiritual discipline.” “I believe it is important we embrace and acknowledge both our negative and positive adjustments, find appreciation and compassion for ourselves and each other,” reiterated Safodien.

