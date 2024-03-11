Ramadan 1445: Cape Town awaits moon sighting to commence fasting

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

As the Islamic month of Sha’ban nears its end, the Muslim community in Cape Town eagerly anticipates the sighting of the new moon, which will determine the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan.

Tonight, on the 29th of Sha’ban 1445, Crescent Observers (maankykers) will gather at Three Anchor Bay to observe the horizon and search for the crescent moon.

The sighting of the moon is a crucial moment for Muslims around the world, as it determines the start and end of Ramadan.

Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, self-improvement, and heightened devotion and worship. It is also a time for community and family gatherings, with the nightly taraweeh prayers bringing people together in mosques for special congregational prayers.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Monday, President of the Crescent Observers Society of South Africa, Imam Yusuf Pandy, said the announcement will be made after Maghrib prayers, once the sighting of the moon has been confirmed or not.

“Insha Allah, tonight, we will be at Three Anchor Bay studying the moon. This time around, the new moon was born on March 10th at 21 and we have worked out that when we make Salatul Magrib (sunset), the age would be around 32 hours and 11 minutes at that time,” Imam Pandy explained.

He further added, “We will also get news from ulema (scholars) in Johannesburg, PE, and Durban beforehand – after that, we will announce if the moon was sighted or not if Allah permits. Insha-Allah if nothing interferes, for example the weather, and the moon is sighted, tonight we will have our first taraweeh (night prayers).”

Imam Pandy highlighted the challenges of moon sighting, stating, “Usually from 13 hours can we see the moon, nothing under that – But it is also dependent on the weather, when it’s overcast and cloudy it is difficult to sight the moon, we have had instances before where the moon was 30 hours old, and we still could not sight it.”

Meanwhile, several countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, announced the sighting of the moon on Sunday. The first night of taraweeh commenced in the holy mosques last night, marking the first day of the holy month on Monday, 11 March.

However, many other countries, including Oman, India, Pakistan and Malaysia have not sighted the crescent moon on Sunday making 12 March the first day of Ramadan in their respective countries.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels