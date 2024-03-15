Ramadan 1445: Insights from Hufaath on Preparing for Taraweeh

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Each year during the blessed and holy month of Ramadan, Hufaath (those who have memorized the Quran) around the world take the lead in Taraweeh salaah uplifting musallees with their recitation of the Quran.

VOC News spoke to several Hufaath to gain insight into their preparations for this important task.

Amaan Ismail, who leads Taraweeh salaah at the Islamic Society of Ferness Estate in Ottery, emphasized the importance of building his Imaan (faith) to lead prayers with sincerity. Ismail said he likes to focus on renewing his intention, reminding himself that his efforts are for the sake of Allah (SWT) and the benefit of the community.

“My approach to recitation during Taraweeh is very simple, but I follow a strict schedule,” he added.

He completes a Khatam (recitation of the entire Quran) before Ramadan, starting in Rajab and finishing in Sha’ban. He also uses the time after Suhoor and between Asr and Magrib to consolidate his work and recites to someone to check for mistakes.

Meanwhile, Moulana Farouk Girie, who leads Taraweeh at Masjidus Sunni in Kromboom, highlighted the importance of regular revision throughout the year.

Girie noted, “The group at Masjidus Sunni get together in advance and our work is allocated for us from day 1 until the end of Ramadan. Once we given our work, we are now able to prepare our work before the time.”

“I prefer being ahead with my work, I like to be a few nights prepared in advance. What I also do it I try to recite my work during my Sunnah salaahs. There is a huge difference when sitting and standing and reciting from memory.”

“You need your full concentration when standing and leading, there are several other elements at play, the crowd, your nerves so the more things you do to strengthen your concentration is better for the person who is leading,” Girie added.

Moulana Yaseen Charles, who teaches and mentors hafith students leading Taraweeh for the first time at Masjidur Ridaar in Weltevreden, said he encourages them not to feel despondent about mistakes, as they are bound to happen.

He explained, “What I do is every day in class, each and every one of them has to perform their full 4 rakaats with their Taraweeh work included for me and I will take their mistakes out and when they go home, they have the whole time to prepare.”

Meanwhile, Hafith Ridhaa Charles reflected on how preparing for Taraweeh has evolved over the years with added responsibilities. Despite a busy schedule, he finds ways to dedicate time for recitation and preparation.

“Algamdulilah even now with these added responsibilities there’s always a way out and Allah (SWT) makes it easy if you are willing to go through some challenges and still try to reap the benefits. The rewards are even greater now because with all those challenges you are still putting in the effort to prepare and not to miss out of Taraweeh.”

He also advised other Hufaath not to miss leading Taraweeh, emphasizing the rewards of putting in effort, especially for those leading for the first time.

“I know with the younger boys who are starting for the first time it can be very nerve-racking and stressful, although you may know you lesson, standing Infront is a different ball-game, that is all in the hands of Allah (SWT)– there you’re not going to master anything unless you put your full trust and Yaqeen in Allah (SWT) and that you’re doing it purely for his sake.”

VOC NEWS

Photo: Pexels