Ramadan is a month for societal renewal: MJC

The faith of a Muslim cannot be complete without a commitment to social justice. Local communities are facing socio-economic challenges on many fronts and there is a renewed call for Muslims to espouse Islam’s values of social justice.

With Muslims marking the blessed of Ramaḍān, the Muslim Judicial Council has launched what it calls a “Month for Societal Renewal.” The ulema body said as Muslims intensify their good actions during this sacred period, this campaign will find synergy with the sentiment and aspirations of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a meeting with faith-based leaders in April, Ramaphosa urged clerics to jointly mobilise communities to end gender-based violence and femicide and create a society where women, girls and boys can live free of this scourge. He placed emphasis on the need to rid the faith-based sector of spiritual abuse and its harmful and illegal consequences.

Faith-based leaders were asked to be proactive in campaigns against alcohol and substance abuse. The president also focused on the promotion of strong families where both parents play a role in the inculcation of positive values that lead to healthy, stable communities.

“Let us strive to build a society where the rights and dignity of others are respected and implement spiritual counselling and rehabilitation programmes to heal the nation,” he said.

MJC secretary general Shaykh Isgaak Taliep said they have made an appeal to Imāms to ensure that the programmes at masājid are centred around the issues raised by the president as a means to conscientize the community about the declaration of societal renewal.

Let us as Muslims – during this blessed month of Ramaḍān – strive to change the statistics to reflect a renewal of our societies so that South Africa truly become a country we all wish to live in. May Allah Almighty grant your honoured selves and constituencies every form of khayr, barakah, and prosperity in this blessed month of Ramaḍān and beyond, Āmīn. Ramaḍān Karīm!”

