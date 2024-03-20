Ramadan preparations: Cape Town mothers embrace spiritual reflection and community giving

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Ramadan, a sacred month in the Islamic calendar, holds profound significance for Muslims worldwide, fostering spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and community solidarity.

VOC News delved into the preparations of Cape Town mothers for this auspicious time, exploring their rituals around food, fasting, acts of kindness, and nightly prayers.

“Ramadan is a month of the Quran, the month in which the Quran was revealed,” reflects Mualima Fairouz Fairuz. “We try our best to gain closeness to our creator and improve ourselves and our character, increasing good deeds.”

Fairuz highlighted their charitable efforts during this month, emphasizing the importance of giving back to the community. “In this month we distribute food hampers to the poor and needy. Towards Eid time we distribute Ramadan Eid boxes as gifts to fasting students.”

Zulfah Brown Jabaar shares her approach to deepening her connection with the Almighty during Ramadan, “When it comes to the practical changes for Ramadan, this year I’ve really made the decision to not just to work on Khatam, the juz for the month reciting in Arabic but a lot working on translation, understanding and even memorization. And then quality time with family, with myself and with Allah Subhanahu wa ta’ala.”

Moeneeba Benjamin elaborates on her meal preparation routine for her family during Ramadan, ensuring each member’s food preferences are catered to for suhoor and iftar. “Meal prepping for the fast in terms of food, I have an overall idea of the food preferences of each member of my family. And I cater for each of them for suhoor. For iftar everyone we have our water Zamzam, and dates and they can choose which they want to break their fast with.”

Furthermore, Benjamin comments on her family’s good deed for this month, “Regarding our good deeds it varies from boeka potjies to our neighbours or pots of akhni, which we make and distribute. My daughter also runs this orphanage project for those in need staring awhile before Ramadan where she gets people to sponsor a child in need with a gift box.”

