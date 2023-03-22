Ramadhan 2023: Difference between Fitrah and Fidyah, calculations

Share this article

By Daanyaal Matthews

The month of Ramadan is the most auspicious month in the Muslim calendar as individuals engage in the obligatory act of fasting for the sake of Allah. However, the aspect of Fitrah and Fidyah, which comes into play during the holy month, has always been one of much speculation and to clarify matters Mufti Abduraghman Khan, Mufti of the Muslim Judicial Council, joined Voice of the Cape Breakfast to explain the differences between Fitrah and Fidyah but additionally to explain how the former is calculated.

Difference between Fitrah and Fidyah:

To comprehend how Fitrah is calculated one first has to comprehend the differences between it and Fidyah.

Fitrah:

Fitrah or Zakat al-Fitr is an obligatory payment that is applicable on every Muslim who has enough money for the day of Eid. The payment is made on Eid al-Fitr wherein the individual has to pay or provide the value of a commodity such as rice, for not only themselves, but all members of their household, and their parents, if their parents do not receive an income. Zakat al-Fitr must be paid before the Imam ascends the mimbar on the day of Eid but can be distributed throughout the day up until sunset.

To qualify for Zakat al-Fitr, one would have to have expenses that outweigh their income thus it includes those who struggle throughout the month not just the day of Eid. However, receiving Zakat al-Fitr does not exempt one from making the payment of Zakat al-Fitr as the payment is tantamount to one’s ability to fund the day of Eid.

Thus, if one were to be struggling the entire month but were able to cover themselves for the day of Eid al-Fitr, they would both be able to receive Zakat al-Fitr but would also be required to make the payment themselves as they fulfil the requirements for both paying and receiving.

Fidyah:

In contrast to Fitrah, Fidyah is non-obligatory payment unless one were to not practice fasting during the month of Ramadan due to reasons outside of their control. Mufti Khan clarifies this by identifying those that are afflicted by an incurable disease, pregnant mothers that require nourishment to care for their child, and the elderly who are unable to fast as it would be detrimental to their health. These individuals are required to pay a fee for everyday they miss during the Month of Ramadan.

The amount of Fidyah is calculated to the value of 1kg of rice, which one could give as a directly as a commodity, or R23 if one were to provide the value of the commodity monetarily which would be based on the Fiqh of Sufyan al-Thawri.

Calculation of Zakat al-Fitr:

The calculation of Zakat al-Fitr differs between madhabs however fundamental concepts remain the same with various schools of thought mainly disagreeing on the amount applicable and how that amount is calculated.

Calculating Zakat al-Fitr:

According to Mufti Khan, the calculation of Zakat al-Fitr rests upon how a Sāʿ is calculated. A Sāʿ is a unit of measurement utilized during the time of Nabi Muhammad S.A.W. with one Sāʿ equivalent to four mudds, a vessel of water also utilized during the time of Prophet Muhammad S.A.W. The translation of a Sāʿ to the metric system has always been a point of contention in the Muslim community ,however, late Mufti Taha Karaan, who previously held the position of Mufti of the Muslim Judicial Council, calculated the amount of one Sāʿ by attaining a mudd utilized by Nabi Muhammad S.A.W and multiplying its weight by four which resulted in the in the calculation of 2.94kg to a Sāʿ that the Muslim Judicial Council rounded up to 3kg.

Differences between Shafi’i and Hanafi madhabs in the calculation of Zakat al-Fitr:

Shafi’i Madhab:

The difference in the calculation of the Zakat al-Fitr thus rests upon how various madhabs argue the amount of a Sāʿ should be paid. According to Mufti Khan, the Shafi’i madhab dictates that one provides the equivalent of one Sāʿ in a commodity such as rice, barley or dates. The Shafi’i Madhab does not allow for the monetary value of the commodity to be given to beneficiaries.

However, Mufti Khan further encourages individuals to rather supply beneficiaries with the monetary value of the commodities as it allows both individuals and organizations to do more for the underprivileged, but, because the Shafi’i madhab does not allow for such a transaction, one would then have to follow the Hanafi school of thought which allows for the distribution of money.

Hanafi Madhab:

The Hanafi madhab allows one to provide the monetary equivalent of the value of the commodity to the underprivileged with a few differences. For one, a half of a Sāʿ, that being 1.75kg, can be given as Zakat al-Fitr if given in relation to the commodity of flour. However, if one were to pay the monetary value in relation to barley or dates than one would have to provide the monetary amount of one Sāʿ of that commodity.

This would then explain why the Muslim Judicial Council has two different monetary amounts for Zakat al-Fitr as the amount of R37 relates to the value of flour, which is calculated in relation to the price of flour at 1.75kg, and R73 which relates to the value of barley or dates which is calculated to the value of 3.5kg. Mufti Khan further elaborates that the difference in amount allows for those that are struggling to give the minimum of R37 and those that can provide more to give R73 thus making it easier on the individual.

