Ramaphosa arrives in Egypt for Peace Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived at Cairo International Airport in Egypt for the Cairo Summit for Peace.

In a statement, the presidency says the summit will discuss the ongoing escalation of the conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip, the urgent need for humanitarian support and make a call for the resumption of the peace process.

“South Africa stands ready to join the global effort that will bring about lasting peace to the Middle East,” reads the statement.

Government has called for an immediate cessation of acts of war between the two sides, the opening of humanitarian corridors and a UN-led negotiation process toward resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, says the Presidency.

Source SABC News


