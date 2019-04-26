Ramaphosa axes Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi

President Cyril Ramaphosa has fired controversial senior National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.

An inquiry, chaired by retired Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro, found that Jiba, the suspended deputy national director of public prosecutions, and Mrwebi, suspended special director of public prosecutions, were not fit and proper to hold office.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, confirmed to Business Day that letters to the two officials informing them of the president’s decision were sent on Thursday evening.

Ramaphosa’s decision will now have to be sent to parliament within two weeks, which would have 30 days to decide to either uphold the decision or restore them to their positions.

The Mokgoro inquiry heard six weeks of evidence, and looked into prosecutorial decisions taken by the pair in politically sensitive cases, such as dropping charges against former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and instituting racketeering charges against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen.

