Ramaphosa calls members of public to stand against police killings

Share this article

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on members of the public to take a stand against police killings. He was speaking in Pretoria at an event to honour police officers and reservists who died in the line of duty.

About 34 police members were killed in the 2022-2023 financial year.

Ramaphosa says communities should not condone attacks on officers.

“Communities need to speak out against police killings. The lives of police officers should be valued not just by their colleagues, but they should also be valued by everyone who lives in our country. Police are there to protect communities and their properties.”

The names of the 34 police officers who died in the line of duty in the 2022/2023 financial year, will all be engraved at the wall of fallen heroes at the SAPS Memorial Site at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

This is was announced by the National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola who was speaking at a commemoration ceremony to remember the officers and reservists who were killed while performing their duties in the past 12 months.

“As it is customary for the SAPS, the names of the 34 members will now be printed on the wall of remembrance. And will remain for generations to come in the wall of fallen heroes. We know it is a painful day. It’s not a day that’s supposed to happen because we only come here when we come to commemorate the fallen heroes,” says Masemola.

Source: SABC News