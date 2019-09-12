Ramaphosa cancels New York trip to attend to domestic issues

Share this article

















The Presidency and the International Relations Department has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will skip his planned trip to New York in 2019 to attend the annual General Assembly debate along with other world leaders.

The high-level segment of United National General Assembly was due to kick off on September 24.

The Presidency confirmed to SABC News that President Ramaphosa had made the decision to remain in South Africa, to focus on domestic issues.

The Department of International Relations later confirmed that Minister Naledi Pandor would lead the delegation in his absence, with a number of Ministers expected to attend despite the President’s decision.

The country finds itself in the midst of several crises including the scourge of violence against women, incidents of xenophobia and criminal activity directed at foreigners and a crisis of confidence from fellow Africa States.

The President will also miss a high level action summit on Climate Change convened by the UN Secretary General.

The last time a South African Head of State missed the UNGA was in September 2010 when former President Jacob Zuma stayed home to attend to matters of the ruling party.

