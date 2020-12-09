Ramaphosa cautions ANC members from attacking Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo

Share this article

















President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged African National Congress (ANC) members to refrain from attacking State Capture Commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

He was speaking at the end of the virtual ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Tuesday.

Several party members including members of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) have criticised the Commission over its decision to lay a criminal complaint against former President Jacob Zuma.

President Ramaphosa said they have all agreed to support and cooperate with the Commission.

source: SABC News