Ramaphosa changes travels plans to address load-shedding

On Tuesday he was scheduled to address the UN General Assembly.

But he was forced to change his plans to attend the Queen’s memorial in London on Sunday and Monday.

Late on Friday afternoon Magwenya said Ramaphosa has decided to travel back to New York for the day on Tuesday because of the importance of the gathering.

It is the first full in-person UN General Assembly since 2019 and although delegations are still not back in their numbers, it is set to be an important gathering.

Things were, however, still uncertain until the last minute and the South African mission in New York said the very popular reception it normally holds on the sidelines of the UNGA will not yet be returning this year.

Stage two power cuts announced by Eskom earlier this month rapidly escalated to stage six after Ramaphosa left the country on Thursday.

