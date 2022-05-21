Ramaphosa confident SA will not be bumped up to stage 8 load-shedding

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday said he remained hopeful power utility Eskom would do everything it could to avoid stage 8 load-shedding.

“I don’t really believe that we will go up to stage eight. I think the management is doing everything that they can to ensure that they keep up with maintenance and if there are breakdowns, they repair very quickly. So we are still very hopeful that we have a management under control,” said Ramaphosa.

The president was speaking on the sidelines of the third instalment of the presidential imbizo in Carolina, Mpumalanga.

Journalists quizzed Ramaphosa about energy experts warning that consumers should brace themselves for stage 8 blackouts that would continue for 48 hours over four days.

Energy expert Mike Rossouw told eNCA that the ongoing load-shedding between 5pm and 10pm was having a negative impact on businesses and the economy was taking a knock.

Ramaphosa said: “Obviously it’s a recurring problem with Eskom and as we get to hear that more and more sabotage is part of the challenges we are having to deal with, including the difficulties that they are having in dealing with maintenance and breakages.