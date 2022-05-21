Ramaphosa confident SA will not be bumped up to stage 8 load-shedding

LOCAL
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday said he remained hopeful power utility Eskom would do everything it could to avoid stage 8 load-shedding.
The president was speaking on the sidelines of the third instalment of the presidential imbizo in Carolina, Mpumalanga.
Journalists quizzed Ramaphosa about energy experts warning that consumers should brace themselves for stage 8 blackouts that would continue for 48 hours over four days.
Energy expert Mike Rossouw told eNCA that the ongoing load-shedding between 5pm and 10pm was having a negative impact on businesses and the economy was taking a knock.
Ramaphosa said: “Obviously it’s a recurring problem with Eskom and as we get to hear that more and more sabotage is part of the challenges we are having to deal with, including the difficulties that they are having in dealing with maintenance and breakages.
Ramaphosa also weighed in on the predicted petrol price hike saying: “The petrol increase is as a result of petrol rises globally. Many countries are suffering the same effect. In our case we took an initiative, which is going to come to an end at the end of this month, and unfortunately it is going to hit drivers and car owners quiet hard.
“It is the vagaries of the global economy … ,” he said.
Source: TimesLIVE